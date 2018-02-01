ICE to Use License Plate Readers for Finding Illegal Immigrants

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents plan to utilize license plate readers to find illegal immigrants. Police agencies throughout the U.S. use the systems to apprehend fugitives who have escaped justice, but open borders and amnesty activists are up in arms over the increased enforcement step.

License plate scanning systems use cameras and computers to determine the name of owners of vehicles.

ICE published its intent “to award a contract to obtain query-based access to a commercially available License Plate Reader (LPR) database” on January 8.

According to The Verge, an online technology publication, “[t]he system gives the agency access to billions of license plate records and new powers of real-time location tracking.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump used his first official State of the Union address to propose a compromise on immigration. While offering an amnesty to 1.8 million so-called “Dreamers” — illegal aliens who entered the country as minors — Trump also insisted that “Americans are dreamers, too.”

So tonight, I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties — Democrats and Republicans — to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion, and creed. My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers too. – READ MORE