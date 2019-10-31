WATCH: Dem Rep. Wendy Ullman Calls Miscarriage ‘Just Some Mess On A Napkin’

On Tuesday, Pennsylvania state legislator Rep. Wendy Ullman (D-Bucks) said a miscarriage is “just a mess on a napkin.”

Rep. Ullman made the shocking statement while expressing her opposition to a Republican-sponsored bill seeking to handle the remains of the aborted and miscarried with dignity. House Bill 1890 would require abortion clinics and healthcare facilities to bury or cremate such lost unborn children, as opposed to tossing out the children like medical waste.

“ refers specifically to the product of conception after fertilization, which covers an awful lot of territory,” said the Democratic lawmaker during a House Health Committee meeting. “I think we all understand the concept of the loss of a fetus, but we’re also talking about a woman who comes into a facility and is having cramps and — not to be, not to be, concrete — an early miscarriage is just some mess on a napkin.”

Tom Shaheen, Vice President for Policy for Pennsylvania Family Institute, quickly condemned Ullman’s insensitive statement. “A miscarriage, no matter how early, does not result in a ‘mess on a napkin’ but the loss of a child,” Mr. Shaheen rebuked the Democrat. “Each human life deserves respect, even when lost at an early stage in development.” – READ MORE