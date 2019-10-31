Robert De Niro Fears Trump will ‘Ruin’ America: ‘He’s Worse Than We Ever Thought’

Left-wing Hollywood actor Robert De Niro is once again lashing out at President Donald Trump, calling him “dangerous” and predicting he will “ruin” the United States.

“He’s beyond a horrible person. I went on television the day after he was elected and I said, ‘I’m willing to give him the beneﬁt of the doubt,’” De Niro said in a newly-released interview with British GQ. “But he’s worse than we ever thought he would be. He’s an idiot. He’s a fool. He’s a buffoon. He’s silly. He’s tacky. He’s dangerous.”

The Goodfellas star then blamed fans of the president’s former reality television program — The Apprentice — for creating what he claims is a “monster” in the White House.

“That stupid show The Apprentice, people bought it. They buy into it…They created a monster,” he lamented.

Asked if President Trump has "blood on his hands" for the El, Paso, Texas, shooting, where the alleged gunman is believed to have harbored anti-immigrant views, De Niro said he believes that he does.