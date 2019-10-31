Former Trump Advisor to Seek U.S. House Seat Vacated by Disgraced Democrat

A former advisor to President Donald Trump convicted and jailed for lying to the FBI has announced that he will run for the California congressional seat vacated by Katie Hill, whose affair with a staffer led her to resign last week.

George Papadopoulos, a former volunteer foreign policy advisor to the president who served 14 days for lying about his meetings with Russian officials before the 2016 election, Tuesday filed the paperwork necessary to allow him to run in the race for the 25th Congressional District north of Los Angeles.

I’m smelling blood in the water now that Katie Hill has resigned. California’s 25th congressional district is wide open for the taking. Someone has to step up. I love my state too much to see it run down by candidates like Hill. All talk, no action, and a bunch of sell outs. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) October 27, 2019

Papadopoulos was the first American arrested following the launch of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Before joining the campaign in March 2016, he was a London-based petroleum analyst.