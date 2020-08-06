WATCH: De Blasio appears to blame NYC’s crime surge on lack of federal stimulus money

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pinned the hefty task of solving the Big Apple’s crime problem on the federal government, arguing during a recent interview that “federal support” will help thwart the uptick in violence.

De Blasio, a Democrat, was being interviewed by CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday night when he suggested the surge in New York City’s violent crime – which has seen a staggering increase in recent months – was caused by the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic. He then lamented that the “help” the city needs should come in the form of federal support to keep city workers employed.

“We have an extraordinarily clear plan… We have a very rigorous standard, much more rigorous than even the national standards.” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio reacts to criticism from the spokesperson for the NY State Dept. of Education about the city’s school reopening plans. pic.twitter.com/yWmUyATru9 — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) August 4, 2020

“We are seeing this all over, cities all over the nation. It’s been a massive dislocation. People don’t have jobs. There isn’t school. … You talk about every element of our society, Wolf, this is what’s contributing to this massive surge that we’re all experiencing,” he said. “Let’s be clear, the help we need is to make sure we can keep all of our public services – we’re talking about safety, health, education – they’re all on the line now if we do not get federal support soon.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --