UK Gives Town Councils Power To Bulldoze ‘Contaminated’ Homes To Contain Outbreak

Britons were shocked and angered this week when an internal government guide meant to inform local councils and town authorities on possible strategies in dealing with rising coronavirus cases throughout the country explored scenarios wherein demolition of ‘contaminated’ homes would be allowed.

It’s unclear if the UK guide, called Covid-19 Contain Framework and produced by the Department of Health and Social Care, was intended to gain broad public circulation, given it contains what’s widely seen as oppressive overkill measures that are absolutely Orwellian and downright tyrannical in terms of the power assumed by local councils.

Here’s the headline in The Telegraph that went viral late in the day Tuesday: Councils can demolish contaminated buildings under powers to stop second coronavirus wave.

This as London fears greater spread from a second wave and hopes to avoid another nationwide lock down. The idea behind the government strategy is that by giving local councils unprecedented powers to curb local spread, more sweeping national measures could be avoided.

But citizens are not impressed, given 'demolition orders' could theoretically be issued for the very roofs over people's heads. The Telegraph report detailed shockingly of the government document

