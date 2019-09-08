WATCH: David Hogg Blames Violence In U.S. On White People, Government Committing Mass Shootings

Far-left activist David Hogg appeared on MSNBC on Friday night where he demonized white people and suggested that the United States has a problem with violence because the U.S. government committed “indigenous mass shootings.”

Far-left activist David Hogg says America is violent because of “our history of white supremacy” and because the U.S. government was “genocidal” and committed “indigenous mass shootings” Hogg says it’s “OK to hate the injustice” and “oppression” America was founded on pic.twitter.com/CANcJRWKoI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 8, 2019

Hogg joined MSNBC host Chris Hayes, who asked Hogg what he thought about the “very violent culture in America.”

Hogg responded, “I think it comes down to reckoning with our history, and our history of white supremacy in the United States, and the fact that we live in a post-genocidal society, oftentimes that was orchestrated by the United States government and that, if we want to talk about mass shootings, we have to recognize the massive number of indigenous mass shootings that were committed by the United States government.”

“I think back to the Battle of Wounded Knee and the several hundred Native Americans, predominantly men, women, and children that were slaughtered by the United States government back in the 19th century, and how that’s never discussed as a mass shooting and that’s wrong because those people were not armed, and we were stealing their land,” Hogg continued. “I think it comes down to reckoning with the tough history and realizing that it’s okay if you recognize the actual history of the United States, it’s okay to hate that injustice that much of this country has been founded on and much of the oppression that this country was founded on. That doesn’t mean you hate America because it means you love your fellow Americans so much that you don’t want to repeat the same mistakes we’ve made in the past.” – READ MORE