6 MS-13 gang members, illegal immigrants involved in deadly Maryland stabbing, ICE says

Six of the seven people charged in the stabbing death of a man in Maryland in July have been identified by federal officials as being part of the MS-13 gang and in the country illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Baltimore County Police Department announced Tuesday that seven suspects, including a 16-year-old charged as an adult, were charged with killing 21-year-old Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar.

Cuellar’s body was discovered July 31 in the grass outside an apartment building in the Townson area and had “multiple sharp-force injuries,” officials said in a news release.

19 MS-13 GANG MEMBERS INDICTED IN ‘MEDIEVAL-STYLE’ CALIFORNIA SLAYINGS WERE IN COUNTRY ILLEGALLY, OFFICIALS SAY

Police said that Cuellar was the intended victim of a planned gang-related murder, but said a motive for the slaying remained under investigation.

“We know this group of individuals was conducting surveillance on him, they were watching him, following him. We know they watched as he left the laundromat and went back across the street to the apartment complex and that is where some of those individuals accosted him,” Baltimore County Police Officer Jennifer Peach told FOX45. “We know they used knives and multiple people stabbed him multiple times.”

The seven suspects were all charged with first-degree murder, according to police. – READ MORE