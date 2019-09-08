Alveda King: Bernie Sanders’ Population Control Will Target Black Communities

A “population control” proposal pushed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will target “black and brown” people, unborn children, the sick, and elderly people, said Dr. Alveda King, director of Priests for Life’s Civil Rights for the Unborn project and the niece of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., in a Friday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and special guest host Rick Manning.

During a Wednesday “town hall” hosted by CNN regarding “climate change,” Sanders accepted the premise of population growth on Earth being “unsustainable,” requiring government controls over procreation.

(…)

King asked, “Do they even know who’s going to be chosen to be eliminated under such a plan? It might be them. They don’t think. Oh, my God.”

Left-wing desires previously withheld from the public are “in your face, now,” added King: “What makes him so bold that now he wants to put it out there for everybody to hear? That’s what I don’t understand.”

King remarked, “They kill babies in the womb, and that’s going to be the sick and the elderly, as well. You have to know that.

“Population control” measures will target “black and brown” people, determined King, highlighting the policy’s advocates’ justification of such a measure as a poverty-reduction strategy. – READ MORE