WATCH: Dan Rather Goes To Smack Trump, Ends Up Giving Him Possible Campaign Slogan

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather tried to attack President Donald Trump at the start of the week and ended up giving him a possible campaign slogan to use, calling him “mean as a wolverine.”

I think @realDonaldTrump would endorse the slogan. “As mean as a wolverine”! Has a nice ring to it actually. We should thank Rather for the terrific campaign slogan. — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) June 27, 2018

Dan Rather on Trump: "He's mean as a wolverine." Don’t these guys realize they just make @realDonaldTrump look more badass when they say things like this? I mean do you want to vote for a negotiator that’s “mean as a wolverine” or “meek as a mouse”? pic.twitter.com/dNHg8w7ne5 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 27, 2018

After saying that he had never seen anything like Trump, Rather said, “President Trump gives every indication by what he says and what he does and what he doesn’t do, that he’s mean as a wolverine, and we’ve never had a president who had that reputation.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1