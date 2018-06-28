True Pundit

WATCH: Dan Rather Goes To Smack Trump, Ends Up Giving Him Possible Campaign Slogan

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather tried to attack President Donald Trump at the start of the week and ended up giving him a possible campaign slogan to use, calling him “mean as a wolverine.”

After saying that he had never seen anything like Trump, Rather said, “President Trump gives every indication by what he says and what he does and what he doesn’t do, that he’s mean as a wolverine, and we’ve never had a president who had that reputation.” – READ MORE

