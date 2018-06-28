‘Republicans Are Forbidden’: LA Plastered With Nazi-Style Democratic Party Posters

Sabo and his Unsavory Agents have ratcheted up their politically-charged street art in response to the increasingly extreme action by the #resistance against Republicans, particularly women in lead roles in the Trump administration.

Sabo’s latest installation: Nazi-style Democratic Party posters declaring in German and English that “Republicans are forbidden” and urging fellow Democrats to “Resist yourself! Do not buy Republican!”

In an emailed statement to the Daily Wire on Wednesday, Sabo said the project was inspired by the targeting of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which “sent a chill” through him. “I had no plan to do anything on this subject or at least not until Sarah Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant where her and some family sat down for dinner,” the artist told the Daily Wire. “It seems the Democrat owners don’t welcome the patronage of Republicans.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1