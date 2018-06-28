Entertainment Politics
Celebs Freak After SCOTUS Rules Travel Ban Constitutional: ‘The USA As We Know It Is Over’
Hollywood Stars Took To Twitter On Tuesday To Express Their Collective Disgust At The Supreme Court’s Ruling Declaring The Constitutionality Of President Donald Trump’s Order Restricting Travel From Eight Foreign Countries.
“Looks like the USA as we know it is over,” actress Bette Midler warned, while others celebrities like director Rob Reiner, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, and actress Debra Messing urged their followers to respond to the SCOTUS decision by voting Trump and Republicans out of office.
“With today’s Supreme Court ruling the slippery slope just got a whole lot more slippery,” Reiner wrote on Twitter. “If we don’t want 242 years of self rule to slip into fascism, we’ll need the blue wave to overcome gerrymandering, Russian meddling & complicit media propaganda. Fight for Democracy! VOTE!!!”
“The protesting of the SCOTUS decision is admirable,” MacFarlane argued. “I only wish the same passion was evident at the polls last November, when we were electing the President who would appoint the next Justice (Merrick Garland debacle notwithstanding). Let us hope the turnout is better this fall.”- READ MORE
