WATCH: Dan Crenshaw Says He Would Debate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

In an interview last month, newly elected Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said that he would be willing to debate fellow freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The interview, conducted by independent journalist Mike Aye at Turning Point USA’s Student Activism Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, primarily focused on civility in politics, with Crenshaw insisting that both sides must not demonize each other.

“I’m very conservative,” Crenshaw began. “There’s not a whole lot of things I agree with on the Left. But, that doesn’t mean they’re bad people, and I would appreciate if they didn’t think we were bad people just because we have these conservative beliefs …”- READ MORE