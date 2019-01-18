 

Dem Rep Doesn’t Know How Jewish Americans Could Be Offended By Her Anti-Semitism (VIDEO)

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said on Thursday that she did not understand why Jewish Americans would find her anti-Semitic comments to be offensive.

Omar, who has been accused of marrying her brother and committing immigration fraud, accusations she denies, once again defended her anti-Semitic views while appearing on CNN’s “Newsroom,” where she referred to Israel’s government as a “regime.”

CNN’s Poppy Harlow pressed Omar about a tweet from several years ago where Omar wrote: “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”- READ MORE

