WATCH: Dan Bongino Says Democrats Are ‘Complete Hypocrites’ For Obstructing Trump’s Agenda
Political commentator Dan Bongino said Monday on “Fox & Friends” that Democrats have vowed to obstruct President Donald Trump’s agenda even when they believe in the cause.
“The Democrat base has like blood from its fangs for Trump. They can’t stand him,” Bongino said. “They will not allow anyone on there with a (D) in front of their name, anyone to do anything pro-Trump ever. Even if it violates principles they’ve had in the past.”
Bongino cited Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and said she has flip-flopped on tax cuts due to her fierce opposition of Trump. – READ MORE
