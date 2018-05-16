True Pundit

Senate Committee Releases 2,500 Pages About 2016 Trump Tower Meeting

The Senate Judiciary Committee released more than 2,500 pages of documents on Wednesday related to its investigation about a meeting in 2016 between top Donald Trump aides and a delegation of Russians who promised to help their campaign.

The material, which includes interview transcripts and other “exhibits,” is available here.

The transcripts and notes reaffirm accounts of the meeting that people involved have already given — that Donald Trump Jr. and his compatriots sought “dirt” offered them on Hillary Clinton and received some political intelligence tip but nothing as explosive as they’d hoped.

The June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower is one of several known contacts between Trump campaign workers and people connected with the Russian government at a time when Russia was waging a campaign of active measures against the 2016 presidential campaign. – READ MORE

