Gorka: ‘I Know There Are Still People in the White House Who Don’t Respect the President’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former Trump administration deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka, now a Fox News contributor, offered his thoughts on the leaks out of the Trump White House, which he said disturbed him. – READ MORE

