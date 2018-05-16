Politics TV
Gorka: ‘I Know There Are Still People in the White House Who Don’t Respect the President’ (VIDEO)
.@SebGorka: “I know there are still people in the White House who don’t respect the president.” pic.twitter.com/V98Rb2gBvt
— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2018
Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former Trump administration deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka, now a Fox News contributor, offered his thoughts on the leaks out of the Trump White House, which he said disturbed him. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Gorka: 'I Know There Are Still People in the White House Who Don’t Respect the President' | Breitbart
Monday on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," former Trump administration deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka, now a Fox News contributor, offered his thoughts on the leaks out of the Trump White House, which he said disturbed him. He suggested those leaks are coming from people in the White House that "don't - Gorka | Breitbart TV
Breitbart