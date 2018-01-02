Politics TV
WATCH: Couple Stages FAKE Wedding Proposal To Mock CNN, CNN Reports It As Real
CNN is picking up right where it left off in 2017, by delving deeper into circus antics for ratings and reporting fake news, as evidenced by the network’s embarrassing coverage of New Year’s Eve celebrations across the United States.
Outkick The Coverage's Clay Travis, who triggered CNN's Brooke Baldwin in September by saying he loved "boobs," saw CNN's ridiculous reporting on New Year's Eve and decided to punk the network.