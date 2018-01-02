WATCH: Couple Stages FAKE Wedding Proposal To Mock CNN, CNN Reports It As Real

CNN is picking up right where it left off in 2017, by delving deeper into circus antics for ratings and reporting fake news, as evidenced by the network’s embarrassing coverage of New Year’s Eve celebrations across the United States.

Outkick The Coverage’s Clay Travis, who triggered CNN’s Brooke Baldwin in September by saying he loved “boobs,” saw CNN’s ridiculous reporting on New Year’s Eve and decided to punk the network. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *