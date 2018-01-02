CNN: Unnamed Countries and Their Populations Say U.S. Has No ‘Moral Leg to Stand on’ in Criticizing Iran (VIDEO)

Early Saturday evening Eastern Time, CNN International Senior Correspondent Arwa Damon, opening a CNN-US panel discussion on the anti-government protests in Iran, read the Iranian government’s reactions to Donald Trump’s Saturday tweets which quoted and replayed related portions of the President’s September speech at the United Nations.

Damon followed that statement with a stunning example of the gratuitous America-bashing we’ve become so used to seeing at CNN, as she broadened the topic to “how frustrated other countries are with the United States,” claiming that “a lot of nations and their populations” see the U.S. as “not having a moral leg to stand on.”

Perhaps it was the weather in Istanbul, Turkey, but viewers will see in the video clip which follows that Arwa Damon appeared to be quite sullen as she responded to the in-studio host’s request for more information about Iran’s response to Trump’s tweets. After that, she decided to make harsh and far broader statements supposedly reflecting the attitudes of “a lot of nations and their populations” – READ MORE

