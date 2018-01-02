Politics TV World
Dershowitz: Obama Made It Clear He Was Going to Stand Behind the Iranian Regime (VIDEO)
Alan Dershowitz believes former President Obama’s strategy with Iran emboldened the Islamic republic, which he said is now poised to become a nuclear threat like North Korea in the next decade.
On “Fox & Friends,” the Harvard Law professor emeritus explained that Obama was willing to give too much in the Iran nuclear deal, and he got very little in return. – READ MORE
Fox News Insider