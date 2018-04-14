True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Cory Booker Wants To Know If Pompeo Is Cool With Gay Sex

Posted on by
Share:

On Thursday, Democrat Sen. Cory Booker (NJ) attacked CIA Director Mike Pompeo during his Senate confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of State over his views on gay sex.

Referencing a speech Pompeo gave years ago, Booker pressed Pompeo on the issue of homosexuality.

“Is being gay a perversion?” Booker asked – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Cory Booker Wants To Know If Pompeo Is Cool With Gay Sex
WATCH: Cory Booker Wants To Know If Pompeo Is Cool With Gay Sex

On Thursday, Democrat Sen. Cory Booker (NJ) attacked CIA Director Mike Pompeo during his Senate confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of State over his views on gay sex. Referencing a speech Pompeo gave years ago, Booker pressed Pompeo on the issue of homosexuality.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: