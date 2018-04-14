WATCH: Cory Booker Wants To Know If Pompeo Is Cool With Gay Sex

On Thursday, Democrat Sen. Cory Booker (NJ) attacked CIA Director Mike Pompeo during his Senate confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of State over his views on gay sex.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo is the nominee to be the next Secretary of State and Cory Booker’s biggest concern about Pompeo is making sure that he approves of gay sex. pic.twitter.com/Qj42PBm7R1 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 12, 2018

Referencing a speech Pompeo gave years ago, Booker pressed Pompeo on the issue of homosexuality.

"Is being gay a perversion?" Booker asked

