White House About to Unveil New Presidential Limousine — Here’s a Sneak Peek

President Donald Trump is about to get a new fleet of cars as an update to the ones that former President Barack Obama got in 2009.

According to Fox News, the new vehicles could become operational by late summer of 2018. The Cadillac came as part of a $15.8 million contract with General Motors and involved about a dozen vehicles.

With #POTUSinAsia we couldn’t very well leave The Beast behind! pic.twitter.com/iCnady6Ag0 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 4, 2017

“The program to build and deploy the next generation of presidential limousines is on track and on schedule — both in terms of vendor production and internal Secret Service post-production requirements,” a U.S. Secret Service spokeswoman reportedly said.

Obama previously referred to his version of the car as the “Beast” and “a Caddy, basically on a tank frame.” Trump’s driver will reportedly be an agent able to engage in defensive driving techniques.

An earlier report said Trump’s limo would feature, among other things, an emergency blood supply and tear gas cannons. – READ MORE

