WATCH: Congressman Reveals How Many Data Points Facebook Has On You

On Wednesday, during Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Ben Lujan (D-NM) revealed the number of data points that Facebook has on both users and non-users of the social media platform.

Rep. Ben Lujan (D-NM) says Facebook has 29,000 data points for an average Facebook user & 1,500 data points for non-Facebook users. Lujan asks Zuckerberg: “Can someone who does not have a Facebook account opt out of Facebook’s involuntary data collection?” pic.twitter.com/9k8IvDenea — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 12, 2018

“On average, how many data points does Facebook have on each Facebook user?” Lujan asked Zuckerberg.

“I do not know off the top of my head,” Zuckerberg replied. – READ MORE

