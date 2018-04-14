True Pundit

WATCH: Congressman Reveals How Many Data Points Facebook Has On You

On Wednesday, during Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Ben Lujan (D-NM) revealed the number of data points that Facebook has on both users and non-users of the social media platform.

“On average, how many data points does Facebook have on each Facebook user?” Lujan asked Zuckerberg.

“I do not know off the top of my head,” Zuckerberg replied. – READ MORE

