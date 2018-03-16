WATCH: Conway Tells Hillary to ‘Stop Pretending You’re a Feminist’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway advised former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to “stop pretending you’re a feminist” Thursday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” after Clinton accused women of checking with “your husband, your boss, your son” before voting for President Donald Trump.

Clinton, still sore over losing to Trump in 2016, made her inflammatory comments during a conference in India Saturday. She accused Trump of running a campaign that was “looking backwards,” noting that Democrats “do not do well with white men, and we don’t do well with married, white women. And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

Exit polls showed that 52 percent of white women voted for Trump while just 43 percent voted for Clinton.

Conway, who in 2016 became the first female U.S. presidential campaign manager to lead her candidate to victory, was having none of that from Clinton. – READ MORE

