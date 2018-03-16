California Pols ‘Reprehensible,’ Says Father of Illegal Immigrant’s Victim

A California man whose son died at the hands of an illegal immigrant blasted his state’s attorney general Thursday over hardcore “sanctuary” policies.

Don Rosenberg, who works for the group Fight Sanctuary Cities, said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that he is disgusted by the defiance of figures like California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who famously issued a public warning that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were preparing a raid in the city across the bay from San Francisco.

“I find it reprehensible,” he said. “They ignore — not just me, but all of the victims. And they come out here to protest someone who’s trying to protect us. The amazing thing is they just ignore that anything has ever happened to us at all. They don’t want to acknowledge it.”

Rosenberg, a self-described lifelong liberal, joined the fight against sanctuary jurisdictions after his 25-year-old son, Drew, died when his motorcycle collided with a Honduran driver who had entered the country illegally. – READ MORE

