House Democrats Reject Bill To Give Terminally Ill Americans A ‘Right to Try’ Experimental Drugs

Democrats often chant “My Body, My Choice” whenever the subject of abortion comes up. But for the Party of Hypocrisy, that’s about as far as the slogan holds sway.

In a vote Tuesday, House Democrats killed a bill that would have given patients with terminal illnesses a right to try unproven experimental treatments.

Wrote The New York Times:

The bill was considered under special fast-track procedures that required a two-thirds majority for passage, and it fell short. When the roll was called, 259 House members supported the bill, and 140 opposed it.

Most of the opposition came from Democrats, who said the bill gave false hope to patients and could actually endanger people dying of incurable diseases, because it would undermine protections provided by the Food and Drug Administration.

“By defeating this bill tonight, we protected patients and supported F.D.A.’s continued role in approving experimental treatments that may help save a patient’s life,” said Representative Frank Pallone Jr. of New Jersey, the senior Democrat on the Energy and Commerce Committee. “This bill should have never been on the House floor in the first place since it was only introduced today.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1