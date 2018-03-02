WATCH: Conway Sats She Has Been Offered WH Communications Director Job Many Times

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said in an interview on “Fox & Friends” Thursday that she has been offered the role of White House communications director “many times,” but that she is not interested in taking it.

“I’ve been offered that job many times and no, I work on policy here at the White House,” Conway said.

Her comments follow the resignation of outgoing White House communications director Hope Hicks, who announced she was stepping down from her position on Wednesday following an 8-hour interview with the House Intelligence Committee.

Conway said she would miss the three-year Trump staffer and that it would be “very difficult to replace Hope Hicks in the Hope role.” – READ MORE

