WATCH: Meghan McCain Asks Adam Schiff To Back Up His Collusion Claims. It Doesn’t Go Well.

The View’s Meghan McCain asked Rep. Adam Schiff Thursday why he maintains there is evidence of collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia.

Schiff answered with a lot of words, yet provided exactly zero evidence to support his claim.

“I think, at this time, it’s difficult for me and many Americans to differentiate between what is overhype and what isn’t,” McCain said. – READ MORE

