True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Meghan McCain Asks Adam Schiff To Back Up His Collusion Claims. It Doesn’t Go Well.

Posted on by
Share:

The View’s Meghan McCain asked Rep. Adam Schiff Thursday why he maintains there is evidence of collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia.

Schiff answered with a lot of words, yet provided exactly zero evidence to support his claim.

“I think, at this time, it’s difficult for me and many Americans to differentiate between what is overhype and what isn’t,” McCain said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Meghan McCain Asks Adam Schiff To Back Up His Collusion Claims. It Doesn’t Go Well.
Meghan McCain Asks Adam Schiff To Back Up His Collusion Claims. It Doesn’t Go Well.

The View's Meghan McCain asked Rep. Adam Schiff Thursday why he maintains there is evidence of collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia. Schiff answered with a lot of words, yet provided
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: