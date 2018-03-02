True Pundit

‘We Will Unapologetically Resist’ ICE: NYC Dem Defiant After ‘Disorderly Conduct’ Charges

A New York City councilman promised to remain “defiant” after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in connection with a public demonstration that blocked an ambulance carrying a Trinidad and Tobago native detained by ICE.

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez (D), who represents Washington Heights, Fort George and Inwood, was arrested earlier this year for blocking a vehicle transporting Ravi Ragbir from a downtown federal building.

On Wednesday, Rodriguez – one of 18 arrested in the January incident near Centre and Worth Streets in Manhattan – entered his plea before criminal court Judge Herbert Moses, the New York Daily News reported.

Rodriguez told the court he will continue to fight “against unjustified [Immigration & Customs Enforcement] policy made by President Trump.”

On Tuesday he tweeted that “we are the majority and we will prevail” in the immigration law fight.- READ MORE

