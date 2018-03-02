‘We Will Unapologetically Resist’ ICE: NYC Dem Defiant After ‘Disorderly Conduct’ Charges

A New York City councilman promised to remain “defiant” after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in connection with a public demonstration that blocked an ambulance carrying a Trinidad and Tobago native detained by ICE.

Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez (D), who represents Washington Heights, Fort George and Inwood, was arrested earlier this year for blocking a vehicle transporting Ravi Ragbir from a downtown federal building.

On Wednesday, Rodriguez – one of 18 arrested in the January incident near Centre and Worth Streets in Manhattan – entered his plea before criminal court Judge Herbert Moses, the New York Daily News reported.

We will continue to unapologetically resist any attacks on immigrants. We are the majority and we will prevail. Thank you to my brothers for standing with me today. #istandwithravi #amandastays #ImmigrationReform #CleanDreamAct pic.twitter.com/XIaVXk4qSO — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) February 28, 2018

Rodriguez told the court he will continue to fight “against unjustified [Immigration & Customs Enforcement] policy made by President Trump.”

On Tuesday he tweeted that “we are the majority and we will prevail” in the immigration law fight.- READ MORE

