WATCH: Confused Biden Calls Himself “Obiden Bama” & Says “We Can Only Re-Elect Donald Trump”

Democrats might prefer that their presidential hopeful front-runner be hidden away somewhere until the general election, given that the more he talks the more it’s impossible to ignore what’s clearly not just the usual gaffes and Bidenisms, but which actually raise questions of cognitive capacities and potential senility.

While campaigning Saturday in Missouri, he continued to slur and at moments was barely intelligible — at one point mispronouncing his own name.

He urged people to elect him president because he is a “lifelong Democrat,” an “Obiden Bama Democrat”.

Joe Biden: “If you want to nominate a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, a proud Democrat, an Obiden-Bama Democrat, join us.” pic.twitter.com/TE18cVYjKb — The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2020

But in an even more awkward moment, he confusedly called for the reelection of Donald Trump in front of bewildered supporters.

“…We cannot get re-elected, we cannot win this re-election, excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump,” Biden said.

He appeared momentarily surprised and frustrated by his own inability to get the right words out – READ MORE

