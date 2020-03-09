174 House Dems Vote Against Anti-Sexual-Predator Amendment

Forty-two House Democrats bucked party leadership on Thursday to pass an amendment ensuring that individuals convicted of sex crimes, terrorism, and other violent offenses cannot be employed by the TSA.

Despite their support for the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, 174 House Democrats voted against an amendment to the Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act that alters the way TSA disciplines and fires workers. The amendment divided Democrats on Thursday despite the fact that it was written by Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood (Ill.). House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) criticized liberal lawmakers for attempting to sabotage efforts to safeguard the public from sexual predators.

“ was pulled back by leadership because the socialist wing of the party did not want to have that amendment go forward on this bill,” McCarthy said on Thursday. “When it was offered, overwhelmingly the majority of the House would like to see the TSA not hire terrorists or those who have been convicted of sexual misconduct with minors and others. But the socialist wing of the party, that controls now the Democratic Party, said that that could not be offered.”

Republicans were able to include the amendment in the bill only after Underwood and 41 other Democrats broke ranks to insert the language into the bill in a 227-175 vote. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D, Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.), as well as House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Md.), all voted against Underwood’s amendment when Rep. Debbie Lesko (R., Ariz.) put it forward in a motion to recommit—the last opportunity for a House bill to be amended before a final passage vote. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) did not vote on the motion. A top Republican aide criticized Democratic leaders for bowing to party leaders on the measure. – READ MORE

