State Department: Amid coronavirus risk, Americans ‘should not travel by cruise ship’

The State Department is warning all Americans, and not just the sick, to avoid getting on cruise ships in the wake of the coronavirus risk.

The department wrote in a tweet: “U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. #CDC notes increased risk of #COVID19 on cruises. Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking.”

As coronavirus concerns have sparked various problems among cruise ships, one company has been offering incentives for travelers to continue taking their voyages.

U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. #CDC notes increased risk of #COVID19 on cruises. Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking. https://t.co/jh93gZTkpC pic.twitter.com/jI6S0UceVg — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) March 8, 2020

Carnival Cruise Line sent a letter to guests on Friday addressing the current situation. Included in the message was information regarding perks customers will receive if they don’t reschedule their previously booked trips. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --