WATCH: Comey Says He’ll Move to New Zealand if Trump Is Re-Elected

If President Donald Trump is successful in his bid for re-election, former FBI chief Jim Comey has vowed he’ll be moving out of the United States and heading to New Zealand.

“Start packing,” tweeted Carl Higbie, the co-host of “Higbie and Palumbo” on LifeZetteTV and a former director of advocacy for America First Policies, a group that promotes Donald Trump’s policy agenda, after he heard the news.

Comey made his remarks about his potential move out of the country to New Zealand at Politicon 2019 in Nashville on Saturday, during a “conversation” this weekend with MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, as Townhall and other outlets reported.

“Our leaders must reflect the glue that holds us together,” said Comey.

“They can’t be people who lie all the time. They just can’t. And I hope people see that’s true whether they are Republicans or Democrats.”

Wallace then asked him, “What if he wins again? Will you still believe that?”

Comey replied, "I will be, from my new home in New Zealand. I will still believe in America."