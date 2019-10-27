Trump Blasts Pelosi For Letting San Francisco ‘Rot Away’ While She Pursues Impeachment

President Trump on Saturday took aim at House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over the dismal state of her home district, San Francisco.

Trump said the California Democrat ought to spend less time trying to impeach him, and more time fixing the city.

“I can’t believe that Nancy Pelosi’s District in San Francisco is in such horrible shape that the City itself is in violation of many sanitary & environmental orders, causing it to owe the Federal Government billions of dollars – and all she works on is impeachment,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

….We should all work together to clean up these hazardous waste and homeless sites before the whole city rots away. Very bad and dangerous conditions, also severely impacting the Pacific Ocean and water supply. Pelosi must work on this mess and turn her District around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

“….We should all work together to clean up these hazardous waste and homeless sites before the whole city rots away. Very bad and dangerous conditions, also severely impacting the Pacific Ocean and water supply. Pelosi must work on this mess and turn her District around!” – READ MORE