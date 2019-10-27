Chicago police union board votes ‘no confidence’ in Superintendent Eddie Johnson for skipping Trump’s speech

The board of directors of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police issued a vote of “no confidence” last week in Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in protest of Johnson’s decision to skip Monday’s speech to the police chief’s conference in Chicago.

President Donald Trump will be in Chicago on Monday, Oct. 28 to address the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference. Johnson announced last week that he would be skipping the speech in protest, saying, “I will not be attending the president’s speech because the values of the people of Chicago are more important than anything that he would have to say.”

According to WBBM-TV, the FOP Lodge 7 board of directors responded with a vote of “no confidence” in Johnson, noting that the president “has always been a supporter of law enforcement.”

Johnson responded to the "no confidence" vote by implying that the Board of Directors does speak for the rank-and-file membership in this matter. In a statement released to WBBM, Johnson said, "While today's decision is from the Board and not the active FOP membership, I understand and respect that the Lodge is upset about the decision to not stand with the President. As police officers, our job is to be the voice for the voiceless and ambassadors to the communities that we serve. I can't in good conscience stand by while racial insults and hatred are cast from the Oval Office or Chicago is held hostage because of our views on new Americans."