WATCH: CNN’s Van Jones Panics After Debate, Says Trump’s Going to Win

Share:

CNN host Van Jones, not exactly known for his support of Donald Trump, concluded after last night’s Democratic debate that the President is likely to win re-election.

Jones cited, in particular, the level of vitriol between two members of the more progressive wing of the party – Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

“To see those two have that level of vitriol was very dispiriting,” he analyzed, post-debate.

The left-leaning host also noted that the candidates did not seem prepared to take on en energetic President when the time came.

“There was a spark missing on stage,” he wrote on social media. “It felt like cold oatmeal to me.”

Is there any more apt description of the lackluster Democrat field than ‘cold oatmeal’? – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.