WATCH: CNN’s Van Jones Panics After Debate, Says Trump’s Going to Win

CNN host Van Jones, not exactly known for his support of Donald Trump, concluded after last night’s Democratic debate that the President is likely to win re-election.

Jones cited, in particular, the level of vitriol between two members of the more progressive wing of the party – Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

.@ewarren had breakout moments tonight, but did anyone on that stage really seem ready to take on Trump in a debate? If we want a Democrat to win the White House (which I certainly do) we need our candidates to start showing up a lot stronger. #DemDebate @CNN pic.twitter.com/TO88Bn0ipv — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 15, 2020

“To see those two have that level of vitriol was very dispiriting,” he analyzed, post-debate.

The left-leaning host also noted that the candidates did not seem prepared to take on en energetic President when the time came.

“There was a spark missing on stage,” he wrote on social media. “It felt like cold oatmeal to me.”

Is there any more apt description of the lackluster Democrat field than ‘cold oatmeal’? – READ MORE