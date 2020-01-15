VEEPSTAKES: Cory Booker Says Dems Shouldn’t Have Two White Men on Ticket Anymore (VIDEO)

Failed presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) on Tuesday argued the Democratic Party must prove its commitment to diversity by never again running a presidential ticket comprised of two white men.

“I don’t think we should have two white men on the ticket anymore,” Booker said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Joe Madison Show. “Not because there’s not great, talented, incredible white men, but I also believe that with the diversity of our party, the strength and leadership … as Harvard Business School has said, diverse teams are stronger teams.”

The New Jersey senator argued it’s critical that Democrats nominate a candidate that the African-American community can trust. – READ MORE