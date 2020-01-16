“In State Of Shock” – Former CIA Spook Warns Dems, Deep State “Getting Desperate” To Stop Trump

Former CIA Officer and counter-terrorism expert Kevin Shipp says the threat of outright war with Iran is over – for now.

(…)

Shipp says the Democrats know they most likely will not win back the White House in the upcoming Presidential election.

“Their chance of winning in 2020, especially now with Trump’s success, is getting slim, and they are getting desperate.

When they get desperate, and they have done this before, I think we can count on voter fraud. They are going to have to use it, and they have used it before. In any event, they have very little chance of winning now, in my view, because the majority of Americans find their platform distasteful. So, I think this (voter fraud) is going to happen.”

Shipp says the Deep State is worried that Trump will have a second term:

“I think they (Deep State) are in a state of shock.

They want to get rid of Trump because for the first time in their careers, they can be prosecuted for what they have done. I think they are afraid of that, and that’s why John Brennan and others are coming out as mocking birds on CNN and MSNBC and constantly attacking the President.” – READ MORE