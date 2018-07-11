WATCH: CNN’s Toobin Moans About How Hillary and Merrick Garland Must Feel

Speaking on CNN as part of a panel reacting to President Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin asked the panel to share the feelings of two observers of the process: Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama SCOTUS nominee Merrick Garland.

Toobin moaned, “Brett Kavanaugh is a judge on the D.C. Circuit. You know who the chief judge of the D.C. Circuit is? It’s Merrick Garland. How do you think he feels today? I mean, Merrick Garland is a class act. He’s moved on with his life, but the idea that he never got the moment that Kavanaugh is going to get.”

In addition to that maudlin moment, Toobin also stated that the other person whose feelings should be vicariously experienced was Hillary Clinton, asserting, “Hillary Clinton. I mean, Brett Kavanaugh made his name by investigating not just the Starr —not just Whitewater but the Monica Lewinsky part, the sexual details.”- READ MORE

Since Anthony Kennedy announced he will be retiring from the Supreme Court, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin has gone into panic mode over the fate of Roe v. Wade. Immediately, he began sounding the alarm that so-called “abortion rights” as we know it are effectively “doomed” in the United States:

Anthony Kennedy is retiring. Abortion will be illegal in twenty states in 18 months. #SCOTUS — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 27, 2018

According to NY Daily News, Toobin has some deeply personal reasons to fret over abortion being doomed, because he once allegedly offered his mistress, Casey Greenfield, money to have one.

“Greenfield, now 36, was in her 20s when she fell for Toobin, now 49, even though he was wed to Amy McIntosh, the Harvard sweetheart he’d married in 1986 and who gave him two children,” the NY Daily News reported in 2010. “In 2008, when Greenfield became pregnant, and when she told Toobin the news, he offered her ‘money if she’d have an abortion,’ says a source. He also allegedly offered to pay for her to have another child later via a sperm donor.”- READ MORE

