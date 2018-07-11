POLL: Senate Democrat Hysterics Aren’t Moving Voters

Bad news for Senate Democrats, who need to hold onto all 10 of the seats they’re defending and pick up an additional two more in order to retake the upper chamber.

A new poll from Axios/SurveyMonkey of battleground states shows that it would be “nearly impossible for Democrats to take back the Senate.” The poll of 12,677 registered voters found that even under the rosiest of circumstances, Democrats might end up losing an additional seat to Republicans.

This latest poll found three Democrats running behind their Republican challengers, while just two Republicans are in danger of losing their seats. Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota both voted for Trump’s first Supreme Court Justice pick, Neil Gorsuch, but are still in danger of losing their seats in their respective Red States. Bill Nelson (D-FL) is also running behind Gov. Rick Scott.

Democrats do have some good news out of Nevada, where Democratic challenger Jacky Rosen leads Sen. Dean Heller by three points. And in Arizona’s open contest, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema leads each of the Republicans vying for office.- READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s net favorability rating now sits at -24, just shy of her historic low -27 favorability rating in October 2010 – the month before voters handed control of Congress to Republicans.

The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Paul Ryan, who announced earlier this year that he is retiring in January 2019, has the most positive ratings: 40% favorable and 45% unfavorable. His resulting net -5 image score compares with his Senate counterpart, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s -26. Across the aisle, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi’s net favorability of -24 is similar to McConnell’s, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer’s -15 is somewhat better. …

The current net favorable rating for McConnell is the historical worst for him since Gallup’s first reading in 2010, and Pelosi’s is close to her -27 record worst in October 2010.

The situation portends bad things for Democrats in 2018, as the only Democrat America dislikes more than Pelosi is Hillary Clinton, who is viewed positively by a mere 27 percent, according to an April Wall Street Journal poll.

In November 2010 – a month after Pelosi’s historic low – Democrats suffered some of the biggest election losses since the Great Depression. Republicans gained 63 seats in the House to take the majority – the largest swing in a midterm since 1938 – and also picked up six seats in the Senate to expand the GOP majority in the upper chamber. – READ MORE

