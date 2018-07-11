Left-Wing Judge Eliminates Work Requirements for Welfare Programs

As the world awaited President Donald Trump’s next Supreme Court pick, a judge in Kentucky hearing a Medicaid case is showing just why federal court appointments are so instrumental.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, recently wrote a decision that cast aside work rules for Medicaid recipients that had been agreed upon by the state and the Department of Health and Human Services.

These rules had a basis in the Social Security Act, which allows for states to “demonstrate and evaluate state-specific policy approaches to better serving Medicaid populations.”

One of the most commonly agreed-upon approaches to welfare programs is to require an able-bodied person to work when they can, or at least put forth the effort to demonstrate they are in pursuit of gainful employment. – READ MORE

Secretary Of Agriculture Sonny Perdue Endorsed Work Requirements For Food Stamps In An Interview On Monday.

The House and Senate continue to reconcile the differences between their farm bills in a conference committee. The House-passed version contains work requirements for able-bodied Americans without dependents on food stamps, which would mandate that they participate in job training, work, education, or community service for 20 hours a week to obtain food stamps.

The House legislation would transform the food stamp program, otherwise known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and help fulfill President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to “get our people off of welfare and back to work – rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.”

While Congress grapples with reconciling the differences between the two farm bills, Secretary Perdue wholeheartedly endorsed work requirements for SNAP.

“The House felt very strongly – frankly, as I do – that there should be some work requirements associated with the generosity and the compassion of the American taxpayer,” Perdue said. – READ MORE

