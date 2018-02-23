WATCH: CNN’s Tapper Sits Back as Student Equates Rubio to School Shooter

Wednesday’s CNN town hall to promote gun control and gun grabbing was off the rails from the start. Moderator Jake Tapper sat back as the wild crowd targeted Republican Senator Marco Rubio (Fla.) with boos and jeers for basically just being there. The wildest moment allowed by Tapper was when Parkland, Florida student Cameron Kasky smeared the Senator by equating him to the shooter that killed 17 of his classmates. And Tapper thanked him for all of it.

“I’m sorry, I know I’m not supposed to do this, but I’m not going to listen to that. Senator Rubio, it’s hard to look at you and not look down the barrel on an AR-15 and not look at Nikolas Cruz, but the point is: You’re here and there are some people who are not,” Kasky spat.

After Rubio answered his question, Kasky began to browbeat him for the money the NRA donated to his campaign, basically insinuating he was being bribed. “And this is about people who are for making a difference to save us and people who are against it and prefer money. So Senator Rubio, can you tell me right now that you will not accept a single donation from the NRA in the future,” he demanded as the crowd went crazy. – READ MORE

