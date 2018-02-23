BAD SPORT: Canadian Women’s Hockey Player Immediately Takes Off Silver Medal After Loss To U.S. (VIDEO)

Talk about a sore loser.

A Canadian women’s hockey player wasn’t at all happy to win a medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics, so she removed it immediately after it was placed around her neck at the awards ceremony.

The Canadian team lost in a shootout after a 2-2 tie to the United States in the women’s final, giving the U.S. it’s first gold medal in the event. But Canadian Jocelyne Larocque couldn’t stand the fact they her team won silver, so she took off the medal while she was still on the podium.

Canada's Jocelyne Larocque took off her silver medal immediately after receiving it. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/wS6s9ulmoA pic.twitter.com/CcjiKOd58W — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

“It’s just hard,” Larocque said, according to a Fox News report. “You work so hard. We wanted gold but didn’t get it.” – READ MORE

