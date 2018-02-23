True Pundit

Security World

Man Attacks US Embassy in Montenegro… Ends up Killing Only Himself

Posted on by
Share:

A suicide bomber attempted to attack the U.S. Embassy in the Balkan nation of Montenegro, but in the end, the only casualty was himself.

Police have identified the attacker as 43-year-old Dalibor Jaukovic, who allegedly threw an explosive device into the embassy’s yard then blew himself up near midnight on Wednesday, The Associated Pressreported.

No one else is believed have been hurt in either explosion, and there is no major damage to the embassy itself, which is located in Montenegro’s capital city of Podgorica.

The State Department has confirmed the attack, with spokeswoman Heather Nauert saying on Twitter that the embassy was “conducting an internal review to confirm the safety of all staff.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Man Attacks US Embassy in Montenegro... Ends up Killing Only Himself
Man Attacks US Embassy in Montenegro... Ends up Killing Only Himself

"...active security situation..."
The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: