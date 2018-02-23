Man Attacks US Embassy in Montenegro… Ends up Killing Only Himself

A suicide bomber attempted to attack the U.S. Embassy in the Balkan nation of Montenegro, but in the end, the only casualty was himself.

Police have identified the attacker as 43-year-old Dalibor Jaukovic, who allegedly threw an explosive device into the embassy’s yard then blew himself up near midnight on Wednesday, The Associated Pressreported.

At 00:30, in front of the @USEmbassyMNE building in #Podgorica, #Montenegro an unknown person committed suicide with an explosive device. Immediately before, that person threw an explosive device from the intersection near the Sport Center into the US Embassy compound. (1 of 2) — Govt. of Montenegro (@MeGovernment) February 22, 2018

No one else is believed have been hurt in either explosion, and there is no major damage to the embassy itself, which is located in Montenegro’s capital city of Podgorica.

The State Department has confirmed the attack, with spokeswoman Heather Nauert saying on Twitter that the embassy was “conducting an internal review to confirm the safety of all staff.” – READ MORE

