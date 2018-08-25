WATCH: CNN’s Tapper Fact Checks Trump Tower Meeting, Omits Key Detail

While Tapper’s fact-check was correct, it lacked serious context in what was a microcosm of the media’s coverage on the “Russia collusion” that Tapper himself helped set in motion after the Steele dossier was leaked to him.

So, what detail did Tapper fail to report?

Before and after the Trump Tower meeting, Veselnitskaya met with Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS — the opposition research firm that compiled the anti-Trump dossier for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the DNC.- READ MORE

Michael Cohen’s lawyer made a major revelation during a CNN interview on Wednesday night, saying that his client “does not” have any information that then-candidate Donald Trump knew in advance about the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer.

The revelation was significant because it debunked a CNN report which stated that Cohen claimed “Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton,” and that “Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller.”

(…)

The revelation made during the interview was not promoted by CNN as two tweets on the “Anderson Cooper 360°” Twitter account that contained video clips from the segment conveniently did not include the portion where Davis made the revelation. CNN also did not publish the interview on their YouTube channel.- READ MORE