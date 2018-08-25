Botched: MSNBC STILL Doesn’t Understand How Impeachment Works

Don’t go to MSNBC for facts on the Constitution. For the second day in a row, the network attempted to explain the process of “how Impeachment works.” Once again, the cable channel screwed up. MSNBC Livehost Ali Velshi on Thursday lectured his viewers: “Think of the House as a prosecutor and the articles of impeachment is a document detailing the alleged crimes.” So far so good.

But then, an MSNBC graphic incorrectly trumpeted the number of senators needed to convict a president: “60 VOTES out of 100 SEATS.” No, it’s 67 senators.

Though his graphic got it wrong, Velshi himself gave the correct information. Today, that is. On Wednesday, he incorrectly asserted: “Two-thirds of the Senate, 60 as it stands right now, are needed to vote guilty for impeachment.” On that day, Velshi said of the House’s role in impeachment: “Next, the House votes. At least two-thirds of the chamber has to approve the impeachment.” No, just a simple majority is needed.– READ MORE

Thursday on “Democracy Now,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said President Donald Trump could be impeached without having committed a crime.

Green said, “This is a very sad time in the history of our country. This is not something that I enjoy talking about, nor is it something that I would like to do. But I think it’s becoming increasingly clear that the president will have two options: One, he can resign from office, or, two, he can face impeachment. Impeachment is something that the Framers of the Constitution provided for a time such as this and a president such as Trump. The president does not have to commit a crime to be impeached. In fact, the president is not likely to be indicted, which means he’s not likely to be found guilty of a crime while he’s sitting, which means that if this comes before the House, it won’t come before the House as a president who has been found guilty, but rather as a president who is alleged to have committed certain offenses that are onerous to the Constitution and that harm society. And what this president is doing is harming society.” – READ MORE