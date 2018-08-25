John Kerry: McCain shows us what ‘grace and grit really mean’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) has shown Americans what “the words grace and grit really mean” after McCain’s family announced on Friday that he has chosen to discontinue medical treatment of his aggressive brain cancer.

God bless John McCain, his family, and all who love him — a brave man showing us once again what the words grace and grit really mean. https://t.co/9aiLxCF24E — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) August 24, 2018

McCain’s family issued a statement announcing the Arizona Republican would no long be receiving medical treatment more than a year after he was first diagnosed.

His illness was discovered in July 2017 after he had surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye. –READ MORE

Mitt Romney said on Friday that no man has better exemplified honor in the past century than Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), shortly after McCain’s family announced that he has chosen to discontinue medical treatment for his aggressive brain cancer.

“No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service, sacrifice, and country first than Senator John McCain,” Romney said in a tweet.

“His heroism inspires, his life shapes our character,” Romney continued. “I am blessed and humbled by our friendship.”

No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service,

sacrifice, and country first than Senator John McCain. His heroism

inspires, his life shapes our character. I am blessed and humbled by

our friendship. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 24, 2018

McCain faced off with Romney in the GOP presidential primary in 2008, but later ended up endorsing him as McCain went on to run against then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.). – READ MORE