WATCH: CNN’s Tapper Argues There’s ‘No Contemporaneous Corroborating Evidence For Any Of The Charges’ Against Kavanaugh

On Thursday morning, CNN’s Jake Tapper, speaking with colleague Wolf Blitzer, frankly stated that despite all the furious allegations hurled at Judge Brett Kavanaugh, there are “no contemporaneous corroborating evidence for any of the charges” against Kavanaugh.

Tapper got to the meat of the matter: The charges are upsetting and they’re obviously, they’ve triggered an entire national conversation about sexual assault and sexual harassment, about the unequal way women and girls are treated in this country, at the same time, there is, as of now, no contemporaneous corroborating evidence for any of the charges as far as we know. We haven’t seen anybody emerge and say, “Yes, I remember that” and that is an important part of this story as well.– READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE