No Standards: NBC News’ latest charge shows that the media will report any allegation against Kavanaugh, however thin

For Democrats and their allies in the press, the goal isn’t to sink Brett Kavanaugh with credible allegations of sexual misconduct. The goal is to sink him under the sheer weight of the number of accusations.

It doesn’t matter if the stories are unverified. So long as alleged victims continue to come forward with increasingly lurid and fantastic stories of violent sexual assault, Democratic lawmakers and their supporters can continue to characterize the Supreme Court nominee as an accused serial predator, his confirmation clouded by multiple allegations of sexual deviancy.

Consider, for example, the supposed bombshell NBC News published Wednesday evening titled, “ Senate probing new allegation of misconduct against Kavanaugh.” For those of you playing at home, this makes four allegations lodged against Kavanaugh. The latest claim, which NBC included in its Wednesday evening network broadcast, alleges the Supreme Court nominee “physically assaulted a woman he socialized with in the Washington, D.C., area in 1998 while he was inebriated.”

That’s all well and good until you take a step back and appreciate this fourth allegation for what it is: An anonymous letter citing anonymous sources regarding a supposed assault on an anonymous woman who wishes to remain anonymous. The author of the letter isn’t talking about herself. She’s not even talking about her supposed daughter. She’s speaking on behalf of her alleged daughter’s alleged friend who is the alleged victim of an event the accuser did not herself witness. – READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE