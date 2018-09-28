Democrats Wait Less Than 30 Minutes To Begin Fundraising Off Kavanaugh Accuser’s Testimony

Democrat senators have turned Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, evaluating claims that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh assaulted a then-15-year-old classmate 35 years ago, into a campaign moneymaker, releasing fundraising pleas less than 30 minutes into the start of Thursday’s event.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is expected to take a starring role in the hearings, began a social media ad blitz Wednesday night, blanketing Facebook with more than 3,600 ads excoriating Senate Republicans over their treatment of Kavanaugh’s accuser. Each ad begs targeted progressives to donate $15 to Harris’s campaign coffers so that she can continue her crusade for women.

here come the fundraising-off-Kavanaugh-hearing emails — less than 30 minutes into opening remarks, this one from @maziehirono: pic.twitter.com/AOTEghweoG — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) September 27, 2018

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), who became a media darling after suggesting Kavanaugh should be afforded no presumption of innocence on the sexual assault charges, largely because of his commitment to conservative jurisprudence, was the first to take advantage of Thursday’s hearings, releasing an email to supporters less than 30 minutes after opening statements commenced. – READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE